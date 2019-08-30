SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Holdings Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.98% of SkyWest worth $61,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SkyWest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SkyWest by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SkyWest by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKYW traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. 1,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,190. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.59.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $725.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYW. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 19,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,178.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 22,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $1,366,585.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,634 shares of company stock worth $5,319,783. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

