SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $814,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

SLAM Exploration Company Profile (CVE:SXL)

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, copper, silver, cobalt, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Portage Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Lower 44 Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Connector Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, and the Rare Earth element and Tin project in New Brunswick.

