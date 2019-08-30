Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNBR. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sleep Number has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.75.

SNBR opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $52.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The company had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $24,372,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 1,345.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 454,914 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 145.9% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $6,999,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $5,704,000.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

