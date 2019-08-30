Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.14). Smartsheet posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $181,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund L. P. Madrona III sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $225,112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,855,761 shares of company stock valued at $475,050,155 over the last three months. 24.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,002,000 after buying an additional 4,644,716 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,465,000 after buying an additional 2,344,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,582,000 after buying an additional 3,359,344 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,740,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,384,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.26 and a beta of 2.00. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

