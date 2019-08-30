Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.92

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and traded as high as $12.38. Snc-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 1,153 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Snc-Lavalin Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96.

About Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

