Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.80. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $494.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.73 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 4.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth $628,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth $672,000. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

