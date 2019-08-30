Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 137,659 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 117,885 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOI traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $674.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 29,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $393,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 5,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $75,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.72.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

