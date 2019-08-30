Soma Achieves Market Cap of $362,075.00 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Soma token can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Soma has traded up 197% against the dollar. Soma has a total market cap of $362,075.00 and approximately $3.72 million worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Soma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022809 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00149963 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,629.43 or 1.00630540 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040315 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Soma Profile

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.