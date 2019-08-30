Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. National Securities upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of SONM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,740. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36.

In related news, Director John Kneuer acquired 3,147 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $53,436.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,168,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

