Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SRNE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 623,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $275.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 20,830.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 191.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

