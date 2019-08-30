SounDAC (XSD) Market Cap Achieves $237,429.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, SounDAC has traded down 78% against the U.S. dollar. SounDAC has a total market cap of $237,429.00 and approximately $762.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034042 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000892 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

