Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Up 11.4% in August

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,200 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 6,155,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,617 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $228,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,306,000 after acquiring an additional 809,418 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,980,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,888 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,674 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $52.82 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

