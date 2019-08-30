SpankChain (SPANK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $85.00

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One SpankChain token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, BitForex and Radar Relay. SpankChain has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $85.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SpankChain has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SpankChain

SpankChain’s launch date was October 31st, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. The official message board for SpankChain is medium.com/@spankchain. The official website for SpankChain is spankchain.com. The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpankChain

SpankChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, Cryptopia, Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpankChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpankChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

