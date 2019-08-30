SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.48

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 1013503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 357.1% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

