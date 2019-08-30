Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.85

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and traded as high as $13.82. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 9,723 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

In other news, insider Gerald Hellerman purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,746.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,172.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 46.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 250.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,599 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

