Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $97.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.11 or 0.04896217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000247 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

