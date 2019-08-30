Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Sold by Weber Alan W

Weber Alan W decreased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 961,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Sportsman’s Warehouse makes up 1.4% of Weber Alan W’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Weber Alan W’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWH. ValuEngine cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. 27,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,681. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

