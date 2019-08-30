SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 33.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $1,968,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Booking by 118.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price objective on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,075.70.

BKNG traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $1,960.18. 5,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,159. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,019.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,901.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,829.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $20.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

