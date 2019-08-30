SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,426 shares of company stock valued at $667,294 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.95. 47,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.13.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.