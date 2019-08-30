SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,089,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506,611 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 7,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 368,335 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 837.3% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 304,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 272,132 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 755.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 247,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 218,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,011,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,285,000 after purchasing an additional 212,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:IXUS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.28. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a twelve month low of $1,050.00 and a twelve month high of $1,260.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.