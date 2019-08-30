SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $129,000 in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $37,997,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after acquiring an additional 585,715 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,492,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 376,659 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 179.7% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 434,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 279,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,478. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $136,653.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.