SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $151,000 in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after purchasing an additional 30,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after purchasing an additional 151,570 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 607,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 60,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 143,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $296,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 32,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $968,928.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,828.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,517 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AB traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.36. 2,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.88 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

