SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock worth $230,288 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

VZ stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 187,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,422,914. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

