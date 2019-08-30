SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,057 Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Allstate by 85.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.98. 20,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $109.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 30,189 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total value of $3,087,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,450.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $228,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,836 shares of company stock valued at $13,071,947. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays set a $125.00 target price on Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

