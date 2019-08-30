SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $102,000 Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 14,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 16.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $184.04. 19,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,763. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $210.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

