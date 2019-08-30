SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $698.36

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $698.36 and traded as low as $704.00. SSP Group shares last traded at $707.00, with a volume of 499,577 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSP Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 710.71 ($9.29).

Get SSP Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 698.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 688.33.

SSP Group Company Profile (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.