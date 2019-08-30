Stakenet (XSN) Hits Market Cap of $6.56 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Stakenet has a market cap of $6.56 million and $1.13 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stakenet

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 92,290,228 coins and its circulating supply is 87,401,864 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

