StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StealthGas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunities Fund L. Glendon acquired 95,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $327,044.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 18.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,985,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 460,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 109,933 shares during the period. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 10.8% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 537,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in StealthGas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

