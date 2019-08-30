StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

Separately, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

StoneCastle Financial stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. 1,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $142.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANX. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 281,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 138,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

