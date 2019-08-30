StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Head-To-Head Analysis

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and Tucows’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $414.74 million 20.12 $82.42 million $0.33 91.24 Tucows $346.01 million 1.55 $17.14 million $1.59 31.70

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Tucows. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 27.40% 10.16% 3.64% Tucows 4.57% 18.67% 4.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StoneCo and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 1 3 5 0 2.44 Tucows 0 1 0 0 2.00

StoneCo currently has a consensus target price of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 15.52%. Given StoneCo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Tucows.

Summary

StoneCo beats Tucows on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories. It also provides roaming service to international travelers under the Zipsim and Always Online Wireless names; fixed high-speed Internet access services to consumer and business customers; Internet hosting and network consulting services; and billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) through its Platypus billing software. This segment distributes its products and services through the Ting Website, as well as through third-party retail stores and online retailers. The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services under the OpenSRS, eNom, and Hover names. Its value-added services include hosted email, which provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; Internet security services; and Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users. In addition, this segment sells retail domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses; and leases and sells a portfolio of domain names. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

