Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $537.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bitbns, Kyber Network and HitBTC. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $537.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, OKEx, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Binance, Kyber Network, Tidex, BiteBTC and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

