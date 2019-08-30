Sun Life Financial INC Acquires New Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,462. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

