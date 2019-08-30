Sun Life Financial INC Buys Shares of 4,559 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO remained flat at $$164.74 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 161,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.