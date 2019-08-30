Sun Life Financial INC Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sun Life Financial INC cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 280.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 49.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

PPG stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.96. The company had a trading volume of 22,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,854. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.37 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

In related news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

