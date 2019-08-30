Sun Life Financial INC Cuts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sun Life Financial INC cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,527 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 53.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 46.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 66,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,762.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 31,580 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 56.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 186,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,602,920. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $37,940.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.