Sun Life Financial INC Decreases Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Sun Life Financial INC lowered its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in State Street were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 693.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $51.50. 51,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $86,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,670.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $224,365. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

