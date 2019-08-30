Sun Life Financial INC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.3% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $197.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.94. 1,364,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,310. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $119.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

