Sun Life Financial INC Has $831,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sun Life Financial INC lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,474 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.09. 613,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.37.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

