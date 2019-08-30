Sun Life Financial INC Sells 20,760 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,760 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 242,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,352,000 after purchasing an additional 363,702 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $543,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $43.72. 7,273,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,903,842. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.