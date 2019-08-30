Sun Life Financial INC Sells 40,200 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Sun Life Financial INC cut its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in People’s United Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,879,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,565,000 after acquiring an additional 589,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,598,000 after acquiring an additional 517,455 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 25.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 2,515.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 1,185,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $454.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $635,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBCT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.