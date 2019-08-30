Sun Life Financial INC Sells 8,964 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 33.8% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sun Life Financial INC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust worth $134,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,092,000 after purchasing an additional 540,611 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,087,000 after buying an additional 378,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,141 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,784 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,062 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.56. 4,471,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,464,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.67. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

