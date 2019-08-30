SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) will post sales of $359.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.60 million. SunCoke Energy reported sales of $364.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SunCoke Energy.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director John W. Rowe bought 15,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $94,406.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,374,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,603,000 after purchasing an additional 791,880 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,856,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,229,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 29.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JHL Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 146.2% in the second quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $538.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

