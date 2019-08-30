Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $7.86 on Monday. Sundial Growers has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

