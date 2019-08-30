Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.15, approximately 391,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 411,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

NOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $213,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

