Suretly (SUR) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. Suretly has a market cap of $136,179.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00006054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00041033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.47 or 0.04873749 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000250 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,484 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.