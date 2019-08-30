sUSD (SUSD) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00010072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $11,079.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 2,831,448 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

