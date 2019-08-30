Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,149 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

