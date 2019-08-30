Swarm City Hits One Day Volume of $2,665.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Swarm City has a total market cap of $529,457.00 and $2,665.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00231791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.01336174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00091526 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

