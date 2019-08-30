SwiftCash Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $95,251.00 and $5.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.44 or 0.00835172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00240007 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004095 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003535 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 99,560,824 coins and its circulating supply is 98,840,393 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.