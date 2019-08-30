Swing Price Reaches $0.0170 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Swing coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Swing has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Swing has a total market cap of $74,473.00 and $90.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,377,082 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

